Playground equipment can be dangerously hot amid high temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's no secret it's hot outside, but these temperatures can present challenges and dangers.

Under this sun, it doesn't take long to heat up surfaces.

"It's hot and humid," Marie Wroble of Highland Park said Wednesday.

KDKA-TV looked at some playground equipment. One swing was about 120 degrees while another was more than 125 degrees. The playground matting was also more than 140 degrees.

"It's hot, really hot," Stacie Sanchez of Homewood said.

This reinforces why you should never leave children or pets in a turned-off car. KDKA-TV turned off our news vehicle, and in 20 minutes it was 156 degrees on the seat.

"That's just too intense a temperature to feel on the body," National Weather Service Pittsburgh Meteorologist Jason Frazier said.

The National Weather Service says cars trap heat, which speeds up the process of making it dangerous inside.

"That car can reach 120 to upwards 150 degrees inside the car within just a few minutes," Frazier said.

Depending on where you live, this heat can hit differently as well. In an urban environment, there is more concrete, which radiates heat.

"It gives you that feeling that sidewalk is just adding to the heat that air is already providing for you," Frazier said.

Even plants in rural areas can up the moisture in the air, which in turn makes it feel hotter. It's always recommended to have water, wear loose clothing and take it easy.

Now with the shade, it can make you feel cooler. KDKA-TV found it to be about 80 degrees on the ground, but if there's enough stickiness in the air, you'll still feel that heat.