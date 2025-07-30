Watch CBS News
Local News

Plans underway to turn empty lots in multi-purpose sports field in Hazelwood Green

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Plans underway to try and turn empty lots into multi-purpose sports field at Hazelwood Green
Plans underway to try and turn empty lots into multi-purpose sports field at Hazelwood Green 00:30

Plans are underway to convert empty lots into a multi-purpose sports field in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood Green. 

During a planning commission meeting on Tuesday, city leaders gave conditional approval for the project that will include a field, bleachers, concession stand, parking, and more.

Developers are working with the Pittsburgh Steelers to put the multi-purpose facility in place for the community to use year-round. 

ff5c06b3c8e6e8eda07a902f25a6186c.jpg
Plans are underway to try and convert empty lots into a multi-purpose sports field in the Hazelwood Green.  Pittsburgh Planning Commission

The proposed plans would develop vacant land along Gloster Street, a few blocks from the Monongahela River.

The 178-acre complex is expected to cost $10 million and will be funded by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. 

The planning commission's approval for the project came with the condition that developers will work with the community about the materials the field will use, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue