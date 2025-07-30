Plans underway to turn empty lots in multi-purpose sports field in Hazelwood Green

Plans underway to try and turn empty lots into multi-purpose sports field at Hazelwood Green

Plans underway to try and turn empty lots into multi-purpose sports field at Hazelwood Green

Plans are underway to convert empty lots into a multi-purpose sports field in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood Green.

During a planning commission meeting on Tuesday, city leaders gave conditional approval for the project that will include a field, bleachers, concession stand, parking, and more.

Developers are working with the Pittsburgh Steelers to put the multi-purpose facility in place for the community to use year-round.

The proposed plans would develop vacant land along Gloster Street, a few blocks from the Monongahela River.

The 178-acre complex is expected to cost $10 million and will be funded by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The planning commission's approval for the project came with the condition that developers will work with the community about the materials the field will use, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.