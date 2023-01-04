Pizza Palermo delivery driver robbed, beaten and abducted in Elliot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pizza Palermo's delivery driver was allegedly beaten, robbed and abducted on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 900 block of Phoenix Street in Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. when a pizza delivery driver was pulling up to make a routine delivery. While he was looking around for the drop-off address, he was approached by three males, all dressed in black and carrying handguns.

The driver said that the assailants demanded and stole money from him as well as his car keys, wallet, phone and shoes.

The victim was allegedly kicked to the ground and beaten before he was put in the trunk of his car and taken for a short joyride. He was then left in the trunk when his car was abandoned near a local park.

The driver was able to get into his car through the back seats and call police.

Jay Pflugh, one of the driver's coworkers, came by to see the scene for himself Wednesday morning. He said after hearing what happened to his colleague, it makes him not want to deliver pizzas anymore.

"It makes me not want to work at a pizza shop and deliver," Pflugh said. "He's such a nice guy. It shouldn't have happened to anybody. I am glad that he is all right. Nothing terribly bad happened to him, but it could have been worse."

Pittsburgh police say that there have been no arrests but they are investigating.