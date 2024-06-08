Pittsburgh's weekend starts off with sunny weather, but rain moves in on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend if you have any plans outdoors, keep them in place! It'll be a gorgeous day with highs near normal in the upper 70s and sunny skies. Tomorrow will be very similar despite a few rain showers.

Rain arrives north of I-80 around 3 a.m. and will move to the southeast and wrap up by 9 a.m. for the ridges and Laurel Highlands.

After the quick showers, which nothing severe is expected, we will see decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine once again.

Monday it's going to be cooler, mostly cloudy, and even a few sprinkles possible with highs nearly 10 degrees below average.

That cooler trend doesn't last long. By the end of the week, heading into Father's Day weekend our high temperatures are trending well above normal into the upper 80s and sunny skies!

