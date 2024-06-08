Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh's weekend starts off with sunny weather, but rain moves in on Sunday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/8)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/8) 03:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend if you have any plans outdoors, keep them in place! It'll be a gorgeous day with highs near normal in the upper 70s and sunny skies. Tomorrow will be very similar despite a few rain showers.  

hourly-today.png
Conditions throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Rain arrives north of I-80 around 3 a.m. and will move to the southeast and wrap up by 9 a.m. for the ridges and Laurel Highlands. 

After the quick showers, which nothing severe is expected, we will see decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine once again. 

Monday it's going to be cooler, mostly cloudy, and even a few sprinkles possible with highs nearly 10 degrees below average. 

hourly-sunday.png
Conditions expected throughout the day on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

That cooler trend doesn't last long. By the end of the week, heading into Father's Day weekend our high temperatures are trending well above normal into the upper 80s and sunny skies!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: June 8, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

