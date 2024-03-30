Pittsburgh's weather is soggy on Saturday and slowly moves out through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain arrives early this morning with a brief period of freezing drizzle not being ruled out for a few spots with temperatures right around freezing.

Conditions today - March 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

During the afternoon have more rain with highs in the mid-50s. Rain should wrap up around midnight with a rumble of thunder also possible before that. The ground will be a bit soggy for those

Easter egg hunts with a stray shower are still possible!

On Easter Sunday, we have morning lows in the mid-40s with cloudy skies. In the afternoon highs are back near 60 with peeks of sunshine. Clouds increase through the evening and rain arrives again Sunday night into Monday.

Rain chances over the next 7 days KDKA Weather Center

We kick off April soggy, no fools here.

Monday will be mild in the low 60s with heavy rain for the morning commute. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our lows will stay mild in the 40s and even 50s. Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with highs in the mid-60s and thunderstorms possible.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs back near 50 and even rain and snow showers possible.

7-day forecast: March 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

