Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.
Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.
Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.