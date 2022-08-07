Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off next week
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off next week 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.

Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.

Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.