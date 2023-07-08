Pittsburgh's e-scooter pilot program to end this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two years after its launch, the city is ending its e-scooter program.

On Friday, Mayor Ed Gainey's office announced the two-year pilot phase of the Move PGH program ends on Sunday.

KDKA-TV broke the news to some Pittsburghers enjoying their Friday Downtown.

"They are super easy. Just get an app, scan the QR code and hop on," Mikayla Bisignani of Latrobe said.

"It's convenient too," Ryan Smith of Pittsburgh said. "It's cheaper than getting an Uber or some other form of transpiration."

According to the city, the pilot program is reaching the end of its ride as the state works through a complicated legislative process surrounding the scooters. And without any additional state authorization, they are no longer permitted.

"I can see why they may cause some problems if people don't follow the rules on them, but I haven't heard any bad stories on them," Bisignani said.

The city confirmed it is working with the state to have the scooters reauthorized. In the event that does happen, others have some improvements they would like to see.

"The biggest issue I see is that they're left wherever," one person said. "And a lot of people don't want to see those in front of their property."

Other transportation methods under the Move PGH program including Pogoh bikes, Zipcar and Pittsburgh Regional Transit will continue to operate as usual.