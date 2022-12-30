Pittsburghers enjoying the dramatic shift in weather prior to New Year's Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather we've been having lately, it's been a tale of two cities one bitterly cold and one warm and pleasant.

Last week we were in negative temperatures and wind chills, and today we're pushing 60-degrees. t is an understatement to say, it certainly has been a December to remember.

And for many who were out on Friday, the weather seemed to be a nice reprieve from the forced hibernation of last week.

People were out walking, running, and biking. And at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, a lot of folks were out hitting the links.

"Love the weather right now. Better than last week…50-degrees. 50-degrees and up I'll come out," said golfer Kevin Cooper.

"This is a great day to be here we thought that we would probably be wearing galoshes and long sleeve shirts and all that stuff. It is springtime," added Pittsburgh resident Matt Osterhaus.

Of course, we all know winter is lurking again and poised to strike, but I'm not going to bring out a cloud to rain on this parade.