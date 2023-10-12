"It's a fight for humanity:' Pittsburgher living in Israel sends message to Jewish community back home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thirty-five seconds.

A Pittsburgh woman in Israel said that's the time recommended to get to a bomb shelter in her village when a missile siren goes off.

She is still processing what has happened in recent days and wants to send a message to the community here at home.

Sarah Ertel, said that in these moments, all she's done is pray for her life.

She thinks back to Saturday morning when the sound of rockets filled the air surrounding her village in southern Israel.

"I woke up to someone coming in the door of my room and shaking me saying, 'Sarah We have to go to the bomb shelter,'" she recalled.

A Pittsburgh native, Ertel became an Israeli citizen in August 2022 and two months ago, she became a national service worker and resident in a rehabilitation village for people with special needs and disabilities.

That's where she was - 25 miles away from Gaza - when the world turned upside down as Hamas terrorists infiltrated the region.

"I can hear explosions from my village," Ertel said. "The windows shook and rumbled."

About a four-minute drive away in Ofikim, Hamas took hostages and killed hundreds at a music festival. Six girls escaped to Ertel's village.

"They don't know where their friends are, they don't know if their friends are alive, and they don't really know the full scope of what happened," she said.

Days later, the impact is still unfolding. Ertel said rocket sirens have quieted down but some of their staff is missing.

"It's been feeling like one long day since Saturday morning," she described.

Through it all, she's inspired to see the community come together.

"As a Jewish person, you just feel so at home and accepted," she said.

It's something she experienced nearly five years ago after the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and that's what motivated her to move to the Jewish state.

"There's no better place for a Jew than with other Jews," Ertel said.

Now, solidarity is what's holding her together as she encourages Jews in Pittsburgh to stay strong.

"It's not just Israel, it's everywhere, and it's a fight for humanity," she said.

For those wondering how to help – Ertel says the best thing you can do is volunteer or donate and make your voices heard.