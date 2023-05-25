Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgher Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt finishes Top 3 in 'Survivor 44'

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgher competes on newest season of 'Survivor'
Pittsburgher competes on newest season of 'Survivor' 05:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgher made it to the final tribal council in the finale of "Survivor 44."

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt made it to the final three but lost to Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, who took home the $1 million prize. Arocho, Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger made it to the final tribal council on Wednesday. 

Earlier in the final episode, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe were eliminated.

As the oldest contestant in the field, Lagares-Greenblatt used her wisdom and Pittsburgh grit to reach the Top 3. Lagares-Greenblatt, one of 18 castaways in Season 44, calls Jefferson Hills home.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 11:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.