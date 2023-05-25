Pittsburgher Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt finishes Top 3 in 'Survivor 44'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgher made it to the final tribal council in the finale of "Survivor 44."

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt made it to the final three but lost to Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, who took home the $1 million prize. Arocho, Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger made it to the final tribal council on Wednesday.

Earlier in the final episode, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe were eliminated.

As the oldest contestant in the field, Lagares-Greenblatt used her wisdom and Pittsburgh grit to reach the Top 3. Lagares-Greenblatt, one of 18 castaways in Season 44, calls Jefferson Hills home.