Pittsburgh mom competing in newest season of 'Survivor' airing Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newest season of "Survivor" is promised to be one of the most difficult seasons yet, and that's not even because a Pittsburgh mom joined the cast.

"I saw Jeff Probst saying in one of the promos, 'it could be you, apply' and I always say he was talking to my soul," Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt said.

From eating bugs, to running in the sand, it all goes down in Fiji. A Pittsburgh mom is kicking butt and taking names when "Survivor 44" premieres on CBS.

How did we all get so old, right? Well, this mom decided to turn a milestone birthday into an island adventure.

Grab your tiki torches and your survivor bandanas. It's time to transport to Fiji and watch the castaways compete.

"It's been a dream of mine for a few years and for my 40th birthday I put on my bucket list: I just want to try."

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt sat down with Team PTL just hours before her big premiere. She calls motherhood her secret weapon.

"But being a mother, I mean I handle a lot in my life. I work full time, I have two kids, I have a real life but I do a lot. I think just being able to handle a lot in real life helped me handle it there," she said.

She's one of 18 castaways on Season 44 and one of two from Puerto Rico.

"First time there's two Puerto Ricans and I cant wait to share the experience, it's exciting," she said.

She calls Jefferson Hills home now alongside her two kids. As an engineer, she's tapping into those skills, but says she didn't prepare for this.

"The part that I wasn't anticipating that I don't think anyone could compare me for is the no eating portion of the show because you have to do all the challenges, you're a little bit different when you don't eat," she said.

As the oldest contestant in the field, will her wisdom and Pittsburgh grit help her or put a target on her back?

"I have mixed emotions. I'm nervous, I'm excited, I'm terrified -- a little bit of all of the emotions together but I'm excited to get to watch it with my family. They get to see a little bit of what I experienced and I cannot wait"

The season premiere kicks off at 8 p.m., right after KDKA News at 7:30.