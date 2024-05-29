Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium launches two sensory friendly mornings for this summer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced this week they will hold two new Sensory Friendly Mornings this summer. 

The first will be on June 12 and the second will be on August 7 with both lasting from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. 

"Our objective is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those with sensory needs," says Whitney French, Visitor Services Manager and Chairperson of the Zoo's Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Committee. "We aim to raise awareness of the needs and challenges faced by individuals with sensory processing disorders by supplying our Team Members with continuous training and by offering sensory resources and accommodations to our guests."

This hour will allow guests with sensory sensitivities to explore the zoo on quiet mornings during self-guided tours without the presence of large crowds. 

The zoo said that their environment while captivating for most visitors, can be overwhelming for those who have sensitivities processing certain stimuli. 

Early entry will be offered on those days in an effort to provide a reduced wait time and a calmer entrance experience. 

Tickets can be purchased online in advance on the zoo's website at this link and they will also be sold the morning of at the gates. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 7:55 AM EDT

