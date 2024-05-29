Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium launches two sensory friendly mornings for this summer

Attractions like the Pittsburgh Zoo and Carnegie Science Center will offer free admission days this

Attractions like the Pittsburgh Zoo and Carnegie Science Center will offer free admission days this

Attractions like the Pittsburgh Zoo and Carnegie Science Center will offer free admission days this

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced this week they will hold two new Sensory Friendly Mornings this summer.

The first will be on June 12 and the second will be on August 7 with both lasting from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

"Our objective is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those with sensory needs," says Whitney French, Visitor Services Manager and Chairperson of the Zoo's Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Committee. "We aim to raise awareness of the needs and challenges faced by individuals with sensory processing disorders by supplying our Team Members with continuous training and by offering sensory resources and accommodations to our guests."

This hour will allow guests with sensory sensitivities to explore the zoo on quiet mornings during self-guided tours without the presence of large crowds.

The zoo said that their environment while captivating for most visitors, can be overwhelming for those who have sensitivities processing certain stimuli.

Early entry will be offered on those days in an effort to provide a reduced wait time and a calmer entrance experience.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance on the zoo's website at this link and they will also be sold the morning of at the gates.