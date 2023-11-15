Pittsburgh woman accused of renting cars and not returning them

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local woman is accused of renting cars and not returning them.

Investigators say Briana Montaque boosted a car from several Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations in Allegheny County.

The first happened at the Enterprise in Green Tree in January. According to the complaint filed Monday, Montaque provided a fake name and used someone else's credit card.

When payment failed and she didn't return the car, Green Tree police called the name on the credit card and that person said they hadn't authorized the rental.

Investigators say Montaque used that same method to drive cars off the lots in North Oakland, Etna, Pittsburgh and Monroeville. September is when the last car was rented, according to the complaint.

Toward the end of that month, troopers say they located the 2022 Nissan stolen in July. It was found at Highland House Tower, her apartment complex, which was rented using a fake identity.

Police are searching for Montaque, who faces multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property and identity theft.

Investigators say they found multiple fake IDs and fake checks in her home.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reached out to Enterprise's corporate office to ask about this case, but did not hear back by airtime.