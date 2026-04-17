Pittsburgh woman kidnapped 8-year-old girl from school by pretending to be her mom, police say

A Pittsburgh woman is facing kidnapping charges after police said she picked up an 8-year-old girl from school by pretending to be her mother.

Homestead police said the 8-year-old girl's mom called officers shortly before noon on March 20, saying her ex-girlfriend Jamya Jones-Houston had signed her daughter out of Barrett Elementary School without her permission.

Police said security footage showed a van pulling up in front of the school around 10:30 a.m., with a woman getting out and coming back a few minutes later with the girl.

Officers said they were able to contact Jones-Houston, who told police she had the girl and was waiting on Hays Street in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood, about a half-hour drive away.

When police got to the address Jones-Houston gave them, they said they found a vacant home. But while they were in the area, they saw Jones-Houston and the girl. Officers called the school staff, who took the girl back to her mother.

Police said officers talked to the Barrett Elementary principal, who said someone had called the school claiming to be the girl's mom and that Jones-Houston had permission to pick up her daughter. A security guard checked Jones-Houston's ID when she came to the school, then Jones-Houston took the girl, police said.

In a statement, Steel Valley School District Superintendent Bryan Macuga said the district "took swift and immediate action" after learning what happened. Macuga said the district has had "constructive, positive communication" with the family and law enforcement.

"The Steel Valley School District has also conducted its own investigation and comprehensive review of its security protocols and student release procedures," Macuga said. "We will monitor and evaluate these protocols as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all of our students."

Jones-Houston was charged with the kidnapping of a minor and interference with the custody of children.