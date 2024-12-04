A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area. Maps show projected snowfall totals.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area with heavy snowfall expected to arrive in western Pennsylvania over the next several days.

Winter storm watches are in effect starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will be in place until 4 a.m on Friday for Mercer, Venango, Clarion, and Jefferson counties as well as the eastern parts of Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties.

Watches are issued when wintry weather is expected to be impactful for an area.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Weather Center

These will be upgraded by the National Weather Service to a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.

An Alberta Clipper will "clip" our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will drop 1-2" for much of the region.

The snow with this disturbance will be widespread and pretty even.

An "Alberta Clipper" is expected to bring winter weather to the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Weather Center

Most of this snow is expected to be wrapping up by sunrise on Thursday.

Hopefully, road crews will have the roads in shape by commute time, but these clippers drop snow quickly, and some lingering effects may be around for the morning commute.

It would be best to plan on some extra time.

Where the snow accumulation differences will occur is with the lake effect snow in the wake of this clipper.

Maps show estimates of the snowfall expected to come down during a winter storm that's headed towards the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Weather Center

As this system pushes eastward, the cold winds will start to blow over the warmer Great Lakes, setting up lake effect snow bands.

Where bands set up, additional accumulations are likely through the day Thursday into Friday morning.

