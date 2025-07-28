7 Pittsburgh neighborhoods to be treated after more mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus

The Allegheny County Health Department on Monday confirmed that additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and seven more Pittsburgh neighborhoods will be treated as a result.

The health department will treat areas for mosquitoes in the communities of Point Breeze, Regent Square, Edgewood, Wilkinsburg, East Hills, Homewood, and Highland Park with the pesticide Zenivex E20.

Zenivex E20 is classified by the EPA as a low-risk insecticide as it is not harmful to humans or pets.

Crews will spray affected areas on Wednesday, July 30, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. In the event of rain, spraying will take place on Thursday, July 31, during those same hours.

West Nile Virus remains the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. and is spread to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Most cases of West Nile Virus occur during mosquito season, which begins in the spring and goes through the fall.

The last reported human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County occurred in September 2024.

"Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn," said Allegheny County Health Department Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf. "To deter mosquito bites, we encourage people to use insect repellent on exposed skin or to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite."

People who are infected with West Nile Virus usually do not feel sick, and only one in five infected will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus.

Residents who believe they or someone they know might have contracted West Nile Virus should contact a health care professional for an official evaluation and diagnosis.

"Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half-inch of stagnant water, so residents should pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, corrugated piping, and clogged gutters," Baldauf added.