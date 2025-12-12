Pittsburgh to see accumulating snow on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning

Before we jump into the weekend's snow chances, let's start off by talking about just how cold it has been so far this month. We are currently running 8.8° below 'average' for the month.

So far, we have only hit 40 degrees once this month. You'd have to go back twenty years to find the last time we had seen so few 40-degree days this far into the month. The average monthly temperature of 27.4° is tied for the 16th coldest start of December on record and the coldest since 2010.

The cold weather will continue through at least Tuesday, with another 40-degree day in the forecast on Wednesday. I have a 50-degree day in the forecast on Thursday, with a couple more 40-degree days in place on Friday and Saturday next week. Just hold on, it looks like warmer weather will be arriving soon.

Ok, let's get to what everyone wants to talk about, Saturday to Sunday's snow. Right now, I have most people in the 3"-5" range of snow. Honestly, this area will see most closer to 5 inches than 3.

Higher elevations will likely see more than five inches of snow, with some areas maybe seeing more than 8 inches. There should be a sliver of places south of the Ohio Turnpike but north of I-70 where they see around an inch of snow, but maybe up to 3 inches of snow in some isolated spots.

Snow begins around 4 on Saturday afternoon and continues through the evening. Snow from the mid-level low will end before 4 a.m. on Sunday, but lake effect snow will likely continue through Monday morning. The biggest impact from the weekend snow will occur from 5 p.m. on Saturday through around 6 a.m. on Sunday, with snow-covered roads possible.

Saturday highs will hit the low 30s, with Sunday highs only around 20 degrees. Sunday's high will likely be hit at midnight. Temperatures will start warming up from there. Monday highs will be in the mid-20s. Tuesday highs in the mid-30s. Wednesday highs in the 40s, with highs maybe hitting 50 on Thursday!

