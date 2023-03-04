Pittsburgh Weather: Winds taper off throughout the day, sunshine expected this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Wind Advisory is still in place until 1 p.m. and so is the High Wind Warning for Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset Counties where some have lost power there due to 60-70 mph wind gusts.

Some may also be waking up to light snow for the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, but they will wrap up by the afternoon.

Wind gusts forecast throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Places like Seven Springs could get an inch, but it'll be mainly wet snow then melt through the weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

Hourly conditions - March 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s under mainly cloudy skies. A few showers will try to move into the region overnight Monday, but drier conditions will settle in by mid-week.

Looking ahead to the middle of the month, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting most of the region to be below average so don't put those winter coats away just yet!

7-day forecast: March 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

