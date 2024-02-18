Pittsburgh Weather: Winds begin to ease as Pittsburgh welcomes another warm-up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gusty winds that have been up to 30-35 mph through this afternoon will gradually subside tonight.

Daily average High: 40° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m. Sunset: 5:59 p.m.

AWARE: Rain chances return on Thursday and Friday

KDKA-TV Weather Center

A weak cold front will drop down from the north but wash out, bringing only a chance for flurries along and north of I-80 tonight and just increasing clouds for the rest of us. Presidents' Day on Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures warming just a touch above normal into the lower 40s.

The warm air surges on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs hitting the lower 50s to upper 40s and dry weather staying in place until late week.

The next chance for rain showers will be Thursday morning, with steadier rain possible later Thursday and more showers Friday. The track of this next system is still uncertain, and it could bring steadier rain or even some snow showers on Friday, but it's too soon to call.

Chillier air filters in behind that system for next weekend, with highs returning to seasonable lower 40s and upper 30s.

