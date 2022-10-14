Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend weather looks pleasant and warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rain has moved off and the weekend is looking pretty good.

Highs today should be near 60 with morning lows dropping into the 30s for most places. The weather looks amazing all weekend long no matter if going to high school football, the pumpkin patch, or even Fort Ligonier Days happening all weekend long.

If you are at the Fort Ligonier Days' Parade on Saturday morning make sure you say hello to Celina, Lindsay, and me.

Saturday and Sunday highs now look to be in the upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s and upper 30s in some spots.

While there isn't too much active weather going on over the next couple of days, I want to give a heads-up that we are going to see our first actually cold weather of the season next week.

The chill arrives on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and lows dipping down to near freezing in Pittsburgh and some spots easily falling into the 20s.

We will also have rain and a wintry mix around at times next Tuesday and Wednesday.

