Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts off with a few flakes

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/7)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/7) 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning there are a few flakes but it'll be mostly cloudy with seasonable highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy. 

Tomorrow morning will be cooler with lows near normal in the mid-20s before more rain and snow showers arrive in the evening. 

next-3-days.png
Quick forecast for the next three days.  KDKA Weather Center

Highs tomorrow get back to the low 40s and rain and snow begin around 6 p.m. just as the Steeler's game is wrapping up. Little to no accumulation is expected for areas north of Pittsburgh but overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Areas south of I-70, the ridges of Westmoreland-Fayette County, and the Laurel highlands could get 1-2". 

snow-est.png
Snow estimates on Monday, January 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Monday highs get back to the low 40s and we dry out so snow will melt but be safe and give yourself a little extra time on the roads.

The warm-up continues for the week nearly 10° above normal through Friday in the mid to upper 40s with some sunshine!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: January 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

First published on January 7, 2023 / 7:32 AM

