Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts off with a few flakes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning there are a few flakes but it'll be mostly cloudy with seasonable highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy.
Tomorrow morning will be cooler with lows near normal in the mid-20s before more rain and snow showers arrive in the evening.
Highs tomorrow get back to the low 40s and rain and snow begin around 6 p.m. just as the Steeler's game is wrapping up. Little to no accumulation is expected for areas north of Pittsburgh but overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Areas south of I-70, the ridges of Westmoreland-Fayette County, and the Laurel highlands could get 1-2".
Monday highs get back to the low 40s and we dry out so snow will melt but be safe and give yourself a little extra time on the roads.
The warm-up continues for the week nearly 10° above normal through Friday in the mid to upper 40s with some sunshine!
