Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts off foggy and chilly before some showers on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another chilly and foggy morning start in our area with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Patchy fog will stick around through the late morning, but it'll dissipate by the afternoon. It'll be another gorgeous day with lots of sun and highs about average in the mid-70s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The Backyard Brawl is this evening down in Morgantown, WV! Pitt takes on WVU at home starting at 7:30 PM, and skies will be partly to mostly clear with temperatures mainly in the 60s. So bring a light jacket for the late-night game!

Forecast for the Backyard Brawl KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow will be a bit wet as more showers enter.

They will start up ahead of the front that will move through tonight then finish off Monday. Our highs will be a bit cooler in the low 70s for Sunday and Monday. There could be some spotty showers around Monday, but it'll remain cloudy and mostly dry.

What does this mean for the Monday night Steelers game? Skies will be partially clearing with temperatures falling through the 60s and eventually dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the game, so bring the jackets and hand warmers since it will be cool!

Forecast for Monday Night Football KDKA Weather Center

Sunny skies return for most of next week's forecast with highs in the low to mid 70s.

It does appear that there's a mid-week warm-up according to the latest 6-10-day temperature outlook. We have a decent chance to see above-average temperatures.

Highs are forecasted to be back near 80° by the end of the week.

The first official day of fall will be Saturday, September 23 as the autumnal equinox starts at 2:49 AM.

7-day forecast: September 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!