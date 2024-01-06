Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend concludes with snow showers; major storm system moving to the northeast

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (1/6)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (1/6) 03:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The worst of the snow associated with today's winter storm system is exiting to the northeast, and the rest of the weekend will be much calmer than Saturday has been.

download-1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There is some leftover moisture in the atmosphere. This is getting squeezed out as drizzle, freezing drizzle, fog, and freezing fog. With temperatures approaching freezing, this fine precipitation could freeze if it touches a surface at 32° or colder.

download-2.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Late tonight, snow showers will fire up again. This will not be as intense as some of Saturday's snow. Tonight and tomorrow, most areas will see a coating to an inch possible with the next round of snow. That is not much to write home about.

download-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

The Ridges will see the snow favor that area, so another 1-3" could accumulate in the higher terrain.  

download-4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Next week, temperatures will soar to nearly 50 degrees. This sets us up for a soggy Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall through Wednesday, transitioning our rain back to snow.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 8:44 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.