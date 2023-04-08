Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend mornings start off chilly, but sunshine and warmth moving in
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lows this morning are below freezing for some so you may want to cover your plants, and the same tomorrow morning!
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Clouds will decrease today with highs in the mid-50s, which are slightly below average.
Make sure you bundle up for Easter Morning, but high pressure continues to dominate with highs in the 60s during the afternoon.
It'll be a rare dry stretch lasting through the end of next week with temperatures in the 70s and possibly 80s with plenty of sunshine!
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.