Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend mornings start off chilly, but sunshine and warmth moving in

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/8)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/8) 02:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lows this morning are below freezing for some so you may want to cover your plants, and the same tomorrow morning! 

lows-tonight.png
Low temperatures tonight, April 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will decrease today with highs in the mid-50s, which are slightly below average. 

Make sure you bundle up for Easter Morning, but high pressure continues to dominate with highs in the 60s during the afternoon. 

easter-hourly.png
Forecast for Easter Sunday KDKA Weather Center

It'll be a rare dry stretch lasting through the end of next week with temperatures in the 70s and possibly 80s with plenty of sunshine!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: April 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

First published on April 8, 2023 / 7:14 AM

