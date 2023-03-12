Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend ends with cooler, wintry weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cooler weather and wintry weather aren't over just yet.

Another round of rain and snow is expected today and tonight. Highs will make it to the low 40s with overnight lows in the mid-30s, so it'll mostly be slush and wet roadways.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

These will last through Monday afternoon and evening with highs back to the low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges have the best chance of picking up 2" of snow while the rest of us will get up to 1".

Hourly temperatures and conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

There's a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett Co. Maryland until 2:00 AM Monday with 1-3" of snow possible and .10" of ice with a brief period of freezing rain possible there.

Tuesday we will have a few flurries around but then we dry out with some sunshine. It'll be breezy with highs only in the low 30s.

Spring is 8 days away and we have some 50s back in the forecast with sunshine for Thursday!

Friday we will see the 60s return with rain showers possible.

7-day forecast: March 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!