Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend closes cloudy, sunshine returns this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be mostly cloudy with highs only around 50 degrees and some light showers possible through the day.

There will also be some peeks of sunshine and breezy through the afternoon. Monday will be a copy-and-paste day.

The chilly weather will stick around through next week with lows in the 30s bringing the chance for a frost and freeze Monday through Wednesday morning.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

The best freeze potential will be Tuesday through Thursday mornings. There will likely be frost advisories and freeze warnings, so cover up those plants or bring them inside!

Frosts and freezes over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

In the morning hours on Monday with temperatures around freezing, we could see some flakes mixing in with some leftover showers.

Sunshine and seasonable highs in the low 60s return Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Tree pollen should be on the lower side this week due to the cooler weather and rain we've seen. But it'll still be on the high side on certain days!

7-day forecast: April 23, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

