Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with sunshine and warm temperatures

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/27)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/27) 03:05

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a foggy start and feeling a bit muggy, but it will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs a tad above normal in the low 80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

High pressure builds back in leaving Sunday the hottest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and feeling in the 90s. 

Our next chance for rain and storms arrives Monday afternoon and evening and lasts through Tuesday.

rain-chance.png
Rain chances next six days. KDKA Weather Center

It's going to stay hot and humid for the start of the week. 

Once rain showers move out very early Wednesday, comfortable, and seasonable air will settle in through Friday with sunshine!

It may even feel a little like fall as we welcome Meteorological Fall on September 1st.

7-day.png
7-Day Forecast: August 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.