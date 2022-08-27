Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with sunshine and warm temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a foggy start and feeling a bit muggy, but it will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs a tad above normal in the low 80s.

High pressure builds back in leaving Sunday the hottest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and feeling in the 90s.

Our next chance for rain and storms arrives Monday afternoon and evening and lasts through Tuesday.

Rain chances next six days. KDKA Weather Center

It's going to stay hot and humid for the start of the week.

Once rain showers move out very early Wednesday, comfortable, and seasonable air will settle in through Friday with sunshine!

It may even feel a little like fall as we welcome Meteorological Fall on September 1st.

7-Day Forecast: August 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

