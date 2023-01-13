Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place along the banks of Lake Erie due to lake-effect snow showers today and Saturday.

The best chance for snow and rain has now come and gone.

Most places have seen little to no impact from the snow as expected. At midnight, temperatures were right at 40°. The daily high for today will be either 40° or 39°.

Temperatures have now dropped to the mid to low 30s and that is where they should stay for the afternoon.

Evening temperatures will again start to drop with daily lows today hitting just before midnight. I have now dropped that number down to 26°.

The day will be cloudy with winds out of the northwest at 7-17mph.

Looking at the rest of the weekend there will be some spot snow showers in the Laurels to start the day on Saturday with sunshine likely breaking out for the afternoon in most places. Saturday highs will be near 30 with lows dipping to the mid-20s.

Sunday will be dry with clear skies. Sunday highs should hit the mid-30s with lows dipping down near 20°. Mild weather is set to return on Monday with highs all of a sudden back in the upper 40s.

Monday is looking dry and pleasant. Monday morning lows will be in the mid-20s so make sure you are bundling up to start the day. The rest of the work week will see highs in the 40s and morning lows in the 30s.

Very unusual weather for this time of the year and just honestly a continuation of the mild weather we have already seen for the start of the month.

For the month so far it's the 8th warmest start to the year on record in Pittsburgh. It is also the 2nd warmest start at the airport (Starting in 1948).

The last time we started off the year this warm was in 2005.

