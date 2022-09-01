Pittsburgh Weather: Week closes out dry and warm, but weekend rain a possibility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection put out a concerning notice asking some Pennsylvanians to conserve water. Counties included under the notice were in the central and eastern parts of the state with about two-thirds of the commonwealth being placed under a "drought watch."

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor Map KDKA Weather Center

So the memo wasn't for Western Pennsylvania for now, but could that change?

Well, the easy answer is yes it could change. While there have been a couple of big rain days over the past months here or there, we have not seen a widespread big rain event in some time and that is a problem.

Rain statistics KDKA Weather Center

Areas north of I-80 are listed as abnormally dry when it comes to the US Drought Monitor's (Part of NOAA) weekly drought map. That map is updated today. Pittsburgh was just over a tenth of an inch behind the August normal monthly rain average.

Since June 1, Pittsburgh is 1.82" behind average.

We need some rain.

We won't see any rain today in Pittsburgh with it dry and hardly a cloud in the sky.

It should feel fantastic.

I have high temperatures right at 80 degrees for most places with humidity levels still on the low side. We will see another cool start to the day on Friday morning before humidity levels begin to climb. I have Friday highs hitting 85 degrees.

While low, rain chances will be back on Saturday with an isolated rain chance. Saturday highs will likely hit the mid-80s.

Sunday is the day when widespread rain will be possible.

I have bumped up rain chances on Sunday to 60 percent coverage. Rain showers will be possible both in the morning to the afternoon. Storm chances on Sunday look low at this time. We could have some big rain totals though so please be weather aware. Both Saturday and Sunday should see highs in the mid to low 80s depending on where you are and how much rain you see.

I maintain a scattered afternoon storm chance for Labor Day with highs in the low 80s.

7-Day Forecast: September 1, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

