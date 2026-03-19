Temperatures begin to climb on Thursday through the weekend in Pittsburgh

Temperatures are warming up, with highs a good 20 - 25 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 55 degrees for the daily high.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - March 19, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures hovered in the mid-30s this morning. I have noon temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be light, coming in out of the south at around 5 mph. While there is a chance for rain today, this is basically going to be just a couple of sprinkles at most in Pittsburgh, with a slightly higher chance for rain occurring in places like Wheeling and Morgantown.

Chances for rain or wintry mixes over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This shortwave won't have any impact on temperatures today, with mostly cloudy skies expected all day long.

Rain chances will be higher on Friday with a front that slides through. Rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch to a half-inch. Rain chances will be highest around 3 p.m. through about 8 p.m., but we may see some showers outside of that window as well.

While severe weather doesn't look likely, a few rumbles are expected as the storms roll by. I have Pittsburgh highs in the upper 50s, with Pittsburgh seeing a high of around 58°. Saturday will see temperatures continuing to climb, with highs near 60 on Saturday and Sunday, and highs may hit the mid 70s! I am keeping Sunday's high at a conservative 69° right now.

Temperature outlook for late next week KDKA Weather Center

Looking way ahead, don't put up the light jacket just yet, with long-range patterns showing a near-to-slightly below average end to the month when it comes to temperatures. Long-range model data indicates a couple of brief snow chances are also possible through April 1st.