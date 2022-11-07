Pittsburgh Weather: Pittsburgh sees warmest first week of November since 1977

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is currently enjoying a string of pleasant weather, but some cooler air will return Tuesday morning when the polls open on Election Day.

Daily average High: 54 Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:58 Sunset: 5:11

Today: Gorgeous day from start to finish. Not as warm as yesterday.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Cold mornings return on Tuesday for the opening of polling places on Election Day. Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the week.

Comfortable weather will, for the most part, stick around through the work week. Cold, fall air won't return this upcoming weekend.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Morning lows dipped to the mid-50s, so there won't be a big warm-up as cooler air rolls in from the north. Noon temperatures should be in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10-15 mph.

Before we look ahead to the middle of November, here's some details on just how warm the beginning of the month has been.

Temperatures through the first six days of the month ran 12 degrees warmer than average for that period. That is INSANE! Our average temperature this month is now at 58.7 degrees. This will be the warmest first week of November since 1977. While this won't be the hottest start ever, this will easily be one of the top five warmest first weeks on record here locally.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A number of records were set due to the warm weather on Saturday. Pittsburgh was a degree off from hitting 80 and tying the daily record high (1948). Dubois hit 76 degrees on Saturday, tying their record that was originally set in 2015.

Looking ahead, get ready for a couple of really chilly mornings with lows dropping to 33 on Tuesday morning for Election Day, and lows in the 20s on Wednesday morning. Highs both days won't be too bad.

Pittsburgh will hit the low 50s on Tuesday and back in the mid to low 60s on Wednesday. The warmth sticks around on Thursday and Friday with highs nosing up to near 70.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Our next rain chance comes late on Friday into Saturday with some big rain totals forecast. Seasonal weather returns during this stretch with highs in the 40s for the weekend and lows dipping to near freezing for Sunday lows.

