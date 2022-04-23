Pittsburgh Weather: Warm weekend ahead

Watch CBS News

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A warm front is lifting through the region and bringing a few rain showers through late morning. 

A strong southerly flow brings summer-like weather for this weekend with highs at or near 80 with afternoon sunshine both today and tomorrow.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Monday as a cold front approaches. 

There's a chance for thunderstorms but no First Alert Weather Day is expected at this time.

Once the cold front exits with the rain on Monday, cooler air settles back in where we will be below normal for much of next week with a few stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

First published on April 23, 2022 / 7:21 AM

