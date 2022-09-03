Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm weather and isolated evening storms kickoff the weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/3)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/3) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Much of our Saturday will be dry, mild, and muggy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible around dinner.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Expect more clouds than sunshine today as well.

hourly.png
Hourly forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs will stay near normal with increased cloud cover.

pool-forecast.png
Pool forecast for Labor Day Weekend KDKA Weather Center

Have a backup plan in place for Sunday for cookouts or pool parties because rain is likely through the first part of the day. Nothing severe is expected right now but you'll need the KDKA Weather App on hand so you can get alerts and go inside when rain hits.

It won't be widespread, but everyone should see a quick shower or even a heavy downpour at some point through the day. 

Early Monday, expect another quick round of rain and highs in the low 80s. 

It'll stay mild and muggy until we catch relief on Tuesday with sunshine and near-normal highs.

7-day.png
7-Day Forecast - September 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 7:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.