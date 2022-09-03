Pittsburgh Weather: Warm weather and isolated evening storms kickoff the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Much of our Saturday will be dry, mild, and muggy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible around dinner.

Expect more clouds than sunshine today as well.

Hourly forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs will stay near normal with increased cloud cover.

Pool forecast for Labor Day Weekend KDKA Weather Center

Have a backup plan in place for Sunday for cookouts or pool parties because rain is likely through the first part of the day. Nothing severe is expected right now but you'll need the KDKA Weather App on hand so you can get alerts and go inside when rain hits.

It won't be widespread, but everyone should see a quick shower or even a heavy downpour at some point through the day.

Early Monday, expect another quick round of rain and highs in the low 80s.

It'll stay mild and muggy until we catch relief on Tuesday with sunshine and near-normal highs.

7-Day Forecast - September 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

