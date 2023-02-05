Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-up continues into next week

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (2/4)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (2/4) 03:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After starting Saturday with single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chills, temperatures have warmed into the 30s, and we're not stopping there!

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Few showers are possible later Sunday evening into Monday ending as flurries in the Laurels.

pittsburgh-what-to-expect-kdka-2-4-2023.png
KDKA Weather Center

Skies will cloud up overnight, and we won't have a clear blue sky for Sunday, but we'll still have partly sunny skies and highs above normal in the mid to upper 40s by afternoon. 

A few sprinkles or showers could sneak in late Sunday night ending as flurries or a brief snow shower in the Laurel Highlands early Monday morning. Otherwise, we stay dry to start the week and warmer air keeps pushing in from the south with highs inching toward 50 and even 60 by midweek! 

We cool back down toward next weekend into more seasonable February highs in the 30s.

pittsburgh-7-day-2-4-2023.png
7-day forecast: Feb. 5, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 7:45 PM

