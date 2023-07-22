Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures, sunshine, and maybe a spotty shower

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/22)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/22) 02:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend looks great with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. A spotty shower can't be ruled out by it looks mainly dry all weekend. 

We still have moderate drought conditions north of I-80 and party of the Pittsburgh region are abnormally dry, so we need more rain, but it looks mainly dry and hot through next week. Monday, a stray thunderstorm is possible, but the chance remains low.

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next six days  KDKA Weather Center

We warm back up again next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s where it'll even feel in the 80s for some factoring in the humidity. By Friday, Pittsburgh could touch 90° as we heat up each day. It doesn't look to be near record highs though. 

humid.png
Humidity over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The next best chance for storms arrives Thursday.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: July 22, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

First published on July 22, 2023 / 7:09 AM

