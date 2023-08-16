Pittsburgh Weather: Upper low keeps temperatures mild with morning drizzle possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pockets of drizzle will be possible this morning as upper low slides by our region.

The low will also keep temperatures a couple of degrees below average.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of just 77°. While skies will be cloudy all day long it appears the afternoon hours will be rain/drizzle free.

Morning temperatures bottomed out in the low 60s for most places. Noon temperatures should be near 70°. Winds will be light and out of the west at around 5mph.

Rain chances over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we should see highs in the 80s on Thursday. Most of the day will also be dry but we will see a fast-moving cold front that will slide through after 9 p.m. Before then Thursday is looking dry.

I am not expecting severe weather on Thursday night, but a couple of lightning strikes should be detected as the line moves southeast. Friday will be cooler with highs back in the mid-70s. Friday will likely be the mildest day of the next week. The afternoon on Friday will feel great to enjoy a park or a concert.

Temperatures over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

I want to quickly talk about the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking dry. I say 'looking' because we do have a warm front that will quickly roll through early Sunday.

Temperatures should soar with the hotter air in place.

I have Sunday's & Monday's highs hitting 90 degrees.

There is a scattered chance for rain on Sunday.

7-day forecast: August 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

