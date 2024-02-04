Pittsburgh Weather: Unusually warm start to February continues on Sunday with sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy another beautiful day in the neighborhood!

Today, highs will run about 10°-15° above normal with loads of sunshine. This is an unusually warm start to February, and it may be one of the warmest starts to the month on record for Pittsburgh.

Conditions throughout the day - February 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

So it's something we will keep an eye on and let you know if it goes down in the books!

If you've been enjoying this kind of weather, you're in luck because it's going to last most of this week!

We have this long, dry stretch of weather lasting through Thursday. Highs will remain above average in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

Most of the days will be sunny, but we could see some increasing cloud cover towards the end of the week.

Rain chances throughout the next seven days. KDKA Weather Center

You can put the sunglasses away on Friday since we see our next rain chance that afternoon.

This is associated with a cold front, but the rain should end by that night.

Saturday still looks cloudy with a small chance for light showers.

7-day forecast: February 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

