Pittsburgh Weather: Unsettled weather sticks around for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's going to be another unsettled weather day with cloudy skies throughout the morning and some afternoon breaks in the clouds from time to time.

Overall I will call today mostly cloudy.

Cloud cover will have an impact on highs today with us seeing morning lows in the mid-50s but noon temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.

High temperatures throughout the region KDKA Weather Center

With some afternoon sun, temps should shoot up to near 70 for highs.

I actually have Pittsburgh hitting 70 for today's high.

When it comes to rain chances, most will be dry from start to finish.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I can't completely rule out a passing shower or two with the best chance occurring for places west of 79. Any rain that you see today should be light. I can't promise brief with pockets of drizzle that could rise to the level of pesky. The upper low situated over northwest Illinois will continue to meander our way over the next 48 hours.

The impact of the system will be most felt on Friday with our rain chances reaching the scattered range.

I quickly want to mention this weekend with a picture-perfect fall weekend expected.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 70s and highs will be up near 80 on Sunday.

Skies will be sunny and humidity levels low.

It is going to feel fantastic!

7-day forecast: September 27, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

