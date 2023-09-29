Pittsburgh Weather: Unsettled weather pattern comes to an end Friday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's weather was the equivalent of finding twenty dollars in your wallet instead of the single dollar you thought you had.

With this month's lack of rain, the 0.26" of rain that we saw yesterday was indeed a pleasant surprise. While I had our rain chances at just isolated, there were some hints that higher totals were possible even with model data not hinting at anything close to what we saw happening.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Everything else in the forecast for yesterday was pretty close.

Highs were right where I thought they'd be along with the time of rain arriving. The issue was that the rain wouldn't stop.

Yesterday's rain total pushed our monthly rain totals to 1.77". With the month wrapping up tomorrow we are going to be well below average. As of today, we are 1.33" behind.

High temperatures today - September 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

After today, it could be a while before we see our next rain. Data shows no shot at seeing rain through next Thursday with rain chances arriving for what appears to be a wet weekend. From now through then expect plenty of nice weather with highs in the mid-70s today and Saturday.

Conditions throughout the day - September 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Starting on Sunday, highs will be near 80, lasting through most of next week.

As you head out this morning temperatures are in the 50s.

Temps will hit the low 70s with sunshine expected to move back in for the afternoon.

Noon temps will also be in the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows on Saturday will also dip to the mid-50s.

7-day forecast: September 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!