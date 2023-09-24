Pittsburgh Weather: Edge of Tropical Storm Ophelia to bring scattered showers through weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We will still have some showers to deal with, as western Pennsylvania sits on the western edge of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers will be around tonight and tomorrow. These are the far western bands from what is Tropical Storm Ophelia.

While that storm will bring bigger rainfall issues to the central and eastern parts of the state, locally, we will see scattered, mainly lighter showers. The further east you go from the city, the higher your rain chances will become.

Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Average High: 72°

Average Low: 52°

Ophelia looks to make a hard, right turn out to sea. While our rain chances will move out Sunday afternoon, clouds will remain. This will set the stage for a mainly gray week ahead. Several days with clouds are expected, with a few chances of rain sprinkled in.

Tuesday will see some scattered showers, as a trough sets up over the region. Tuesday, however, does not look to be a washout.

Temperatures this week will be on the chilly side. Normally, our temperatures at this point in September are in the lower 70s. Temperatures for much of the new week will struggle to get out of the 70s, though.

We will start to see the weather shape up by the weekend. A little more sunshine looks to return, and temperatures will inch above average. That keeps in line with the expected trend of October starting with above-average temperatures.

