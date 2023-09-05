Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday should be the fourth 90-degree day of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Temperatures will do a 180-degree turn on Thursday with us going from highs in the 90s Wednesday, to 80s on Thursday, and then 70s for highs on Saturday. Buckle Up!

A hot, but not particularly humid stretch continues today with highs expected to hit the 90s for the second day in a row and the fourth time this year. There is a solid chance to make it five for the year on Wednesday.

Besides the heat, the only thing I see that could impact your day are some pockets of fairly thick fog in spots. The fog will be around through around 8 a.m. Morning temperatures are mostly in the mid-60s. Temps will warm quickly with noon temperatures already in the mid-80s. I have today's high temperature hitting 91-degrees. 91-degrees would tie the hottest day of the year so far. We have a chance to see the hottest day of the year happening on Wednesday, but clouds may also get in the way of seeing it. Right now, I am keeping Wednesday's high at 91-degrees, even though data shows I should bump it up a degree, or two, from today.

The heat comes to an end on Thursday with a cool morning front that comes through fairly dry. Data doesn't show impressive rain totals as the cool front comes through and I will call showers on Thursday scattered at this time. Thursday highs should hit the low 80s. Friday will also be seasonal and comfy with highs near 80. An upper low slides in from the west on Saturday with big rain totals of 1"-2" of rain possible. I have Saturday highs just hitting the low 70s due to cloud cover and rain chances. Cooler weather sticks around into next week.

Tuesday: Hot but not extremely humid

High: 91

Wednesday: Another hot but not humid day

High: 92

Thursday: Morning rain chance, scattered rain for the day

High: 82

Friday: Isolated rain, seasonal

High: 80

Saturday: Rainy, cooler than normal

High: 72

