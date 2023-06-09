Pittsburgh Weather: The haze remains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will see more of the same from Thursday's weather with cool weather in place for this time of the year.

We will also see a small isolated to scattered rain chance. Yesterday was again one of those days where I was fortunate enough to see some decent rain showers in the South Hills.

I went to check on Pittsburgh's official rain total and saw no drop at the NWS Moon offices. Today will be similar with many folks out there seeing some light rain.

There will also be plenty of people that won't see a drop of rain again today.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be slightly warmer than the 68° we hit yesterday.

Yesterday was one of my better forecast days for this week. I am going to blame the haze, and I know the haze was the reason I was so far off (off by 6°) on Monday. I also overcorrected and was another 4° off on Tuesday.

Both Thursday and Wednesday I was only off by a degree on the high.

Still, it hasn't been the greatest week when it comes to me forecasting high temperatures. I have Pittsburgh hitting 72° today. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-60s. Skies will remain cloudy.

Looking ahead, Saturday will see highs near 80 with highs in the mid to low 80s on Sunday.

Drought monitor from NOAA KDKA Weather Center

Most of the weekend will be dry with just a tiny rain chance just before Monday morning.

Monday is looking damp with spot off and on rain showers. There is also a decent shot at seeing some rain on Wednesday.

Neither day still brings enough rain to be called a 'drought buster' though.

7-day forecast: June 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!