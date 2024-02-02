Pittsburgh Weather: The first 10 days of the month look be one of the warmest on record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - February got off to a warm start yesterday with the daily average temperature coming in 13.5° warmer than average.

The warm start is a pattern that is looking at sticking around for quite some time.

Using yesterday's temperatures, my forecast for the next week, along with computer model data to cover the other two days shows we are likely going to see one of the warmest starts to February on record.

I have our daily average temperature coming in around 41.5°. This would put us in fourth place overall when it comes to warm February starts.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

It would be the warmest February start in nearly a century (1925). Of note, any records before 1947 are known to be 'hot'. First off the official place to measure the temperature changed several times in the nearly 70 years before we got what's been a permanent measuring site in Moon.

This year we will likely see the warmest start to February ever for the Moon reporting site.

That's impressive.

Besides the warmth, there isn't an awful lot to talk about.

Conditions throughout the day - February 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

There is no snow in the forecast over the next week. There's also no rain in the forecast. Temperatures warm to near 50 for highs again on both Saturday and Sunday with chilly mornings with temps down in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs dip just a little bit heading into next week before we see a big temperature surge towards the end of the week. I have highs hitting the mid to low 50s from Thursday into next Saturday.

For the rest of today, temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees through around 4 this afternoon and then will drop into the 30s. By midnight temperatures should be around 32°, eventually dipping to the mid to upper 20s by sunrise Saturday morning.

7-day forecast: February 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

