Pittsburgh Weather: Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The pleasant stretch of weather continues today with highs back in the 50s.

Now yesterday we did actually hit 50 degrees, so today would be the second day in a row with temps in the 50s. Winds today will be fairly light; coming in out of the southwest at around 5mph.

Morning temps are hovering near the freezing mark with noon temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s. Sunset is at 4:58 p.m. today.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours on November 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Thanksgiving Day will be dry but we will see a return of clouds.

Let's call it mostly cloudy.

Highs on Thursday should hit the mid-50s and one could argue that Thursday will be the best day of the next seven when it comes to your comfort level.

Thanksgiving travel forecast KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances now look like they arrive on Friday morning (still some holdouts showing Friday afternoon). I expect you'll see around a quarter of an inch of rain no matter when the rain arrives. For now, you should assume the rain will arrive around 3 a.m. on Friday morning with most rain done by 9 a.m.

Thickness values do not support any snow being possible on Friday behind the rain. It's not even close.

The rest of the weekend will remain warm with most of Saturday being dry. Rain should arrive after 8 on Saturday evening with rain continuing through the day on Sunday. The heaviest rain though comes before most folks are up on Sunday morning with just light drizzle and rain expected the rest of the day.

7-day forecast: November 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

