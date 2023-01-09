Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures rise to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A few rain and snow showers are pushing into the area from the southwest tonight and will bring a chance for a bit of freezing rain in the highest elevations of the Laurel Highlands.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain and snow showers overnight, a coating in spots south and in the Laurels.

Some areas south of Pittsburgh and especially southeast and into the Laurels and Ridges could end up with a coating of snow up to ½ to 1" in the highest spots. There could be a few slick spots in the morning, but temps will warm quickly to allow melting and highs near 40 by afternoon.

We stay dry through the late week with highs in the mid to upper 40s and even 50 by late week. More rain and a rain/snow shower mix will return to start the weekend.

