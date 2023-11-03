Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures return to near normal today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not a lot to chat about with the weather today with dry skies and a quiet weather pattern remaining in place through the weekend.

Yesterday we were close to seeing a record low in Pittsburgh, coming in at 26° with the record low for the day being 25°.

The record low has been reached twice, with the last time we hit it being 1905.

I always feel if we are going to get close to setting a record we may as well do it - we failed this time. I went around and double-checked and no record lows were set yesterday in our region.

I was shocked yesterday that 25° is our record low. Today's record low is 22°. The November 2nd record low has to be one of our 'most likely to be broken' records in place in Pittsburgh.

Crazy it has stood for more than 100 years.

Conditions over the next 12 hours: November 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

I have us hitting 56° today for our high. Morning lows will hover around 30 degrees. Skies will be sunny today with clouds rolling in as the sun is setting. We will remain overcast to mostly cloudy for the weekend. Even with the weekend clouds in place, highs are expected to remain in the mid-50s with morning falling to the mid-40s.

High temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, our next good chance for rain comes on Wednesday with scattered showers around. Rain totals for the day will likely be around a quarter of an inch but it is going to take around 24 hours to get there.

The event starts on Wednesday; and wraps up on Thursday. Highs next week will be near 60 with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s for most places.

7-day forecast: November 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

