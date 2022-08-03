Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make run for 90 degrees on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's average temperature came in at 75.5°, that's notable because it was the first time in just over a week that we saw temperatures above the average for this time of the year.

The warm-up continues today with highs shooting up to near 90 degrees.

High temperatures - August 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

I think Pittsburgh hits 89° for today's high. The potential 90-degree day, the fifth of the year if we hit it, could be a sneaky one with just how comfortable this morning's weather is.

Temperatures have dropped to the mid to low 60s and even 50s. Winds are light and skies are clear with some patchy fog expected to develop in spots through 8 a.m. The skies should be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Once the fog burns off, temperatures will take off!

By 10 a.m. temperatures will already be in the mid-70s. Noon temperatures will be in the low 80s, and I have temperatures pushing 90 by 3 p.m.

Winds will be out of the southwest this afternoon at around 5mph. Looking ahead, I have today as the only completely dry day in Western Pennsylvania over the next week. While I can't rule out a passing shower on Thursday morning, the best chance for rain on Thursday arrives during the afternoon with a couple of fast-moving storm cells moving by.

Rain chances next six days. KDKA Weather Center

At this time the storm prediction center does not have us painted under a severe risk but I think that will change with a couple of wind storms being possible.

For the weekend, all-day off and on rain is expected on Friday. Summertime afternoon storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

While highs during those days won't be as high as today, humidity levels will be in the moderate to high range and it will be sweltering.

7-Day Forecast - August 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

