Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, warmer temperatures to begin Christmas week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow showers left anywhere from a dusting up to 1.5" of snow across the KDKA region over the weekend and they're finally winding down by late tonight.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-to-lower 20s before only rising to the lower 30s by Monday afternoon. Skies will be mainly cloudy Monday but we'll see a few peeks of the sun at times throughout the day.

We stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures slowly rising to the lower 40s by midweek (near normal for late December).

We're watching a potential storm system that will arrive in southwestern Pennsylvania Thursday morning. The exact timing and path are still subject to change over the next few days, but it's now looking like it will likely start as rain (rain/snow mix in the Laurels) Thursday then mix with and change to snow late Friday as sharply colder air invades for the Christmas weekend.

We'll hone in on snow projected totals as the week progress, but be aware that holiday travel Thursday/Friday will be wet and possibly slick and snowy by late Friday and Saturday.

The coldest air of the season arrives Saturday with lows near single digits for Christmas Eve and the Steelers-Raiders game, so make sure to have plenty of stadium blankets and gear to stay warm at the game.

