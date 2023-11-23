Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunshine is returning for Turkey Day!

Daily average High: 48 Low: 32

Sunrise: 7:16 Sunset: 4:58

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potentially Sunday to Monday

Aware: Cold front moves through tonight. Precip chance remains low but some light drizzle and snow can't be ruled out.

Today will be a pretty typical Thanksgiving day with highs expected to hit the mid to low 40s now.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 45 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

That's down a couple of degrees from where I had us in the forecast yesterday when I was forecasting a high today of 48 degrees. High-resolution hourly model data really pulls back on highs today. I think there are a couple of reasons for that including fairly breezy conditions. Winds will be anywhere from 7-15mph for most of the day. While we will also see sunny skies this morning and heading into the afternoon, clouds should begin to move back in around 2 this afternoon.

I want to quickly mention that while low there is a light rain and snow chance for tonight just behind the frontal passage. Any issues on roads would be minimal with where I expect temperatures to be. Overnight lows should dip to near 32 degrees but road temperatures are well above 40 degrees at this time so icy road chances will be VERY low.

I have more concerns when it comes to Sunday to Monday as we see rain to freezing rain to snow events being possible.

KDKA Weather Center

Right now, besides the rain, it doesn't appear you'll see much in the way of freezing rain or snow but it should be enough to slow down the morning commute and make it a little hazardous for some.

When it comes to temperatures, Friday's highs should be in the mid to low 40s. Saturday highs will be near 40.

KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s before we see temperatures crashing on Monday.

Monday highs will be in the mid to low 30s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos