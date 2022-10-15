Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warmth kick off the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure is still in place, but a trough will move through which is a little burst of energy that could bring a very quick spotty shower for areas north this morning but nothing you need to cancel plans for.

Expect wind gusts through the day to pick up around 25-30mph and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will have mostly sunny skies which could lead to a repeat in temperatures. There very well may be areas in the low 60s.

Either way, you'll need a jacket and sunglasses for the Steelers game Sunday afternoon but you can leave the rain gear at home.

Hourly temperatures - October 15, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The next big thing heading our way is colder temperatures that last through next week as a cold front will move into the region.

We will stay well below average with highs only in the 40s and lows near freezing.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we could have wet flakes mixed in with rain showers. It will certainly be cold enough for frost.

AM temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Rain with some wet flakes mixed in is possible again Wednesday with highs only in the mid-40s.

There won't be any snow accumulation, but the temperatures are going to be cold enough to support these flakes. This will most likely lead to the end of the growing season.

7-day forecast - October 15, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

